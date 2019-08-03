PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to the Regulation 29 (1) (a) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015, this is to inform you that next Board of Directors meeting of the company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, the 13th day of August, 2019 at its Registered Office at 3rd Floor, Gopala Tower, 25, Rajendra Place, Delhi-110008 at 5.00 pm to inter-alia take up following matters:-

1.To Consider, Approve and take on record Un-Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended 30.06.2019,

2.To consider and fix Date of Book Closure

3.Any other Items with the permission of the Chair



Pdf Link: Phoenix International Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Advance Intimation Of Board Of Directors Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com