Phoenix International Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF BOARD MEETING SCHEDULED ON 28TH MAY, 2019 AND CLOSING OF TRADING WINDOW

PHOENIX INTERNATIONAL LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve

1.to consider and take on record Audited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and year ended 31.03.2019

2.To fix the date, Time and Venue for holding Annual General Meeting

3.Any other business with the permission of Chair.



