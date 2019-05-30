Phoenix Township Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Acceptance of resignation of Mr. Kalpesh Joshi from the post of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer, with effect from the closure of Business hours of i e. 30th May. 2019.

Pdf Link: Phoenix Township Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Company Secretary / Compliance Officer

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 30, 2019
TOPICS
Phoenix Township Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor