Pi Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulations 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that Companys representative would be attending the following conference:
1. B&K Securities TRINITY India Conference at Mumbai on
31.5.2019,
2. Citis India Investor Conference at Mumbai on 3.6.2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
P I Industries Ltd

