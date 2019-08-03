Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of Notices to Shareholders published in the following news papers connection with transfer of Equity Shares of the Company to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF):

- Financial Express (National daily news paper - All India English Edition), on August 3, 2019.

- Pratahkal, (Daily news paper - Hindi Edition), Udaipur on August 3, 2019.



Pdf Link: Pi Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com