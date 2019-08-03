Pi Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, please find enclosed herewith the copies of Notices to Shareholders published in the following news papers connection with transfer of Equity Shares of the Company to Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF):
- Financial Express (National daily news paper - All India English Edition), on August 3, 2019.
- Pratahkal, (Daily news paper - Hindi Edition), Udaipur on August 3, 2019.

Pdf Link: Pi Industries Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 03, 2019
TOPICS
P I Industries Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.