Pilani Investment and Industries Corporation Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, have recommended for payment of dividend on 79,08,750 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2019 @ Rs. 25/- per share.

Pdf Link: Pilani Investment And Industries Corporation Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com