Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd. - Non- Applicability Of Regulation 24-A Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations 2018

Company falls under the criteria as specified under Regulation 15(2) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation,2015

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
Pioneer Agro Extracts Ltd

