PIONEER EMBROIDERIES LTD.-$has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities And Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 14th August, 2019 at the Unit no 21 to 25, 2nd Floor Orient House, 3A Udyog Nagar, Goregaon (West), Mumbai - 400062 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited review report for the First Quarter ended on 30th June, 2019.



The trading window for dealing in Securities of the Company is closed form 01/07/2019 till forty-eight hours after the date of declaration of results for Directors, Officers, Designated Employees, Insiders (as defined in the code).



You are requested to take the same on your records.



Pdf Link: Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON 14TH AUGUST, 2019

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com