Pioneer Embroideries Ltd has informed BSE that the Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from August 23, 2019 to August 26, 2019 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 27th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on August 26, 2019.

Pdf Link: Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. - Fixes Book Closure for AGM

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com