Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e., 27th May, 2019 has inter-alia, transacted the following business:



1. Intimation under SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015



Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Board has inter-alia considered and approved the following:



a. Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results and Statement of Assets and Liabilities of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 is enclosed as Annexure -I



b. Auditors Report on the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019 is enclosed as Annexure - II



c. Certificate of unmodified Opinion is enclosed as Annexure -III



d. Approved the re-classification of Share Capital of the Company Subject to Approval by Members in General Meeting and the Authorized Share capital of the company will be as under:-

The Authorized Share Capital is Rs.50.00 Crores divided in to 5.00 Crores (Five Cores) equity shares of Rs.10/-(Ten Rupees only).







e. The 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 26th August, 2019.



f. The Register of Members and Share Transfer Register of the Company will remain closed from Friday 23rd August, 2019 to Monday 26th August, 2019 (both days inclusive), for the purpose of Annual General Meeting.





The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 12.00 noon and concluded at 1.30 p.m.



Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com