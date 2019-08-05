Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

Pursuant to Regulation 34(1) and Regulation 30(2) read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are submitting herewith the Annual Report of the Company for the Financial Year 2018-19 along with the Notice of 27th Annual General Meeting which are being dispatched/ sent to the Members by the permitted mode(s). The Annual Report for the Financial Year 2018-19 is also available on the website of the Company i.e. www.pelhakoba.com.

Kindly take the above information on record.

Pdf Link: Pioneer Embroideries Ltd. - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on August 05, 2019
Pioneer Embroideries Ltd

