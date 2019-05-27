Pnb Gilts Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Dividend Updates

The Board of Directors in their meeting held on 27.05.2019 has approved the audited standalone financial results for the quarter and year ended on 31.03.2019. In the same meeting, the Board has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 1.40 per equity share (i.e. 14%) for the FY 2018-19, subject to declaration in the AGM of the Company. If declared in the AGM, the payment of dividend or dispatch of dividend warrants will be completed within 30 days of the declaration.

Published on May 27, 2019
PNB Gilts Ltd

