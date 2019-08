We send herewith a copy of Press Release that is being issued by the Company for receipt of Rs. 145.27 crore on 03.08.2019, towards an arbitration award in a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI)s project.

Pdf Link: Pnc Infratech Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com