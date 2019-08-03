Poddar Housing And Development Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Sub: CONVENING OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Poddar Housing And Development Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29, 33 read with Regulation 47 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday, August 12, 2019, to consider interalia the following:

1. To take on record & approve unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019;



Further, as per the Companys code of conduct for prohibition of insider trading (the code) adopted by the Company pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015, the Trading Window shall remain closed, for all specified persons, from June 30, 2019 till 48 hours after the declaration of the unaudited financial results in view of the aforesaid Board Meeting on August 12, 2019, in terms of Companys Policy for Prevention of Insider Trading framed as per SEBl (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015.





