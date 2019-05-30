Poddar Housing And Development Ltd - Board recommends Dividend

Poddar Housing and Development Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 30, 2019, inter alia, have recommended Dividend @ 15% (Rs. 1.50 per share) on Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, subject to approval of the shareholders and lenders of the Company at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com