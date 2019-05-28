Pokarna Ltd. - Board recommends Final Dividend

Pokarna Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 27, 2019, inter alia, has recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.60/- per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2019, which is subject to approval of shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

