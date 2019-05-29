In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations) please find enclosed copy of Postal Ballot Notice together with the Explanatory Statement and Postal Ballot Form sent to the shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members/ List of Beneficial Owners as on Friday, 24 May, 2019



Item No Description of the Special Resolution(s)

1. Appointment of Mr. Meka Yugandhar (00012265) (Additional independent director) as Non-Executive Independent Director.



2. Appointment of Mr. Vinayak Rao Juvvadi (00229415) (Additional independent director) as Non-Executive Independent Director



3. Appointment of Mr. Thati Venkataswamy Chowdary (00010435) (Additional independent director) as Non-Executive Independent Director.



4. Appointment of Mr. Mahender Chand (00008449) (Additional independent director) as Non-Executive Independent Director.





Pdf Link: Pokarna Ltd. - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com