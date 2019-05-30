We wish to inform the Exchange that, the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. on 30th May , 2019 @ 11.00 AM , inter - alia,



1. Approved and taken on record Audited Financial Results along with stand alone statement of assets and liabilities of the Company for the Quarter ended 31st March 2019.

2. Approve and taken on record resignation of Ms. Niharika Goyal (Woman Director)



Pdf Link: Polo Hotels Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com