Poly Medicure Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for ADVANCE NOTICE OF MEETING OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY TO BE HELD ON 12TH AUGUST 2019

POLY MEDICURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve To consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited IND-AS compliant Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30 June, 2019 pursuant to regulation 33 of Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement, 2015.
To transact any other matter which the Board may deem fit.

Published on August 03, 2019
