Polycab India Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting is the schedule on 30th May 2019 with the Institutional Investors.

Pdf Link: Polycab India Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
