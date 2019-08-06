Polychem Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

The Statement of Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 have been approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on Friday, 2nd August, 2019.



The Extract of statement of Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2019 have been published in the newspapers viz. The Free Press Journal and Nav Shakti, Mumbai on 3rd August, 2019. A photocopy of the newspaper cuttings are attached herewith for your information and records.



