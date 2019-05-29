We refer to your email dated 28th May, 2019 regarding discrepancies in financial Results for the year ended March, 2019, with remark that the declaration or Statement of Impact of Audit Qualifications not submitted.



On the above we would like to state that the same has been missed out due to oversight and we regret the inconvenience caused.



In terms of second proviso to Regulation 33 (3) (d) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is declared that the Auditor has expressed an unmodified opinion(s) on the audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019.



Kindly take this on record.



Polychem Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

