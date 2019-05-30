Polycon International Ltd. - Announcement Under Regulation 30 (LODR)-(Reclassification Under Reg 31A Of SEBI)

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2019 at the Registered Office of the company, has inter alia considered and approved the following: -



Reclassification under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations). Reg : Disclosure of Shareholding in the Promoter and Promoter Group Category.





