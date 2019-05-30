Pursuant to Regulation 30 and other applicable Regulations of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with corresponding circulars and notifications issued there under by SEBI, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 30th May, 2019 at the Registered Office of the company, has inter alia considered and approved the following: -



1. The Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Year ended 31st March, 2019

2. Reclassification under Regulation 31A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations).

Reg : Disclosure of Shareholding in the Promoter and Promoter Group Category



Pdf Link: Polycon International Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com