In terms of Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of SEBI ( LODR) Regulations 2015 the Board of Directors have considered and approved the following business item during their Board Meeting as on 27th May,2019 :



1. Audited Financial Result, Statement of Assets and Liabilities along with Statutory Audit Report for the year ended 31st March, 2019 with declaration of Unmodified Opinion signed by CFO of the Company.



2. Re-appointment of Shri K M Lal ( Din: 00016166) and Shri J S Baijal (Din:00049565) as Independent Director for a second term of 5 years, subject to approval of member in ensuing Annual General Meeting.



The above meeting commenced at 15.00 HRS and concluded on 15.55 HRS.



Pdf Link: Polylink Polymers (India) Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com