Polymechplast Machines Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Polymechplast Machines Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended dividend at the rate of 8% i.e. Rs. 0.80 per equity share for the year ended March 31, 2019 subject to approval of shareholders at forthcoming AGM.

