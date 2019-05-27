Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Approval of Audited Financial Statements for the Quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2019, Recommendation of 40% Dividend and Approval of Scheme of Amalgamation of Meloy Metals Private Limited with Pondy Oxides and Chemicals Limited.

Pdf Link: Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Pondy Oxides & Chemicals Ltd

