Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting

The Board in its meeting held today considered and approved Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2019
and accepted and approved resignation of Ms. Ligy George,Non-Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f.28th May,2019.

Pdf Link: Poona Dal & Oil Industries Ltd. - Outcome Of The Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 28, 2019
TOPICS
Poona Dal and Oil Industries Ltd

