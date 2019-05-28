Power Grid Corporation Of India Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, it is informed that an Investors Conference Call will be held on 29th May, 2019 at New Delhi wherein Senior Management of POWERGRID will discuss the 4th Quarter and Annual Financial Results of the Company for the year ended 31st March, 2019. For further details, please refer to POWERGRID website.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com