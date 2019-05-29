Prabhat Dairy Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Meeting Updates

Please find the attached proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on May 29, 2019, of the Members of the Company.

Published on May 29, 2019
Prabhat Dairy Ltd

