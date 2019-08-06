Prabhat Telecoms (India) Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company would be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 5.30 p.m. at the registered office of the Company to inter-alia consider the following business:



1. To consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Results for the Quarter ended on June 30, 2019.



2. Any other business matter, with the permission of the chair.



Further, as per the SEBI (Prohibition Of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015 and the Code of Conduct of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in Securities of the Company shall remain closed for the Directors/ Designated Employees/Officers of the Company from August 7, 2019 till the end of 48 hours after the results are made public on August 14, 2019 i.e. till end of working hours of August 16, 2019.



Pdf Link: Prabhat Telecoms (India) Ltd - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

