This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 4:40 p.m., inter alia has considered and approved the audited Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and year ended March 31, 2019 as per Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and other business as considered by the board.

Pdf Link: Pradhin Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com