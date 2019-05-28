Pursuant to the Regulation 30 read with Part A of the Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the following agenda approved in the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company.

i) Re-appointment of Mr. Jivansingh Negi as an Independent Director of the Company, for a term of five years. The said re-appointment is subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.



ii) Re-appointment of Mr. Gurpur Ramdas Kamath as an Independent Director of the Company, for a term of five years. The said re-appointment is subject to approval of shareholders of the Company.



Details required under Regulation 30 read with Schedule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and SEBI Circular no. CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 9, 2015 are enclose herewith.



Pdf Link: Pradip Overseas Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com