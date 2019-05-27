Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Members are hereby informed that in the Board meeting held today i.e. 10th April 2019, Board of Directors have approved following agenda subject to approval of members in forthcoming AGM.

Approved the re-appointment of Mr. Rohit P. Doshi (DIN: 00424996) as Independent Director of the Company for another term of 5 years effective from 15th May 2019.

Meeting was commenced at 4.30 PM and concluded at 6.45 PM

Kindly acknowledge and take the same on your record.

Pdf Link: Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 27, 2019
TOPICS
Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.