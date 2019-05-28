Dear Sir,



Members are hereby informed that the Board meeting was held on 27th May 2019 inadvertently wrongly mentioned as 10th April 2019 in the yesterdays outcome, kindly take a note. Inconvenience caused to the members is highly regretted.



Board of Directors have approved following agenda subject to approval of members in forthcoming AGM.



Approved the re-appointment of Mr. Rohit P. Doshi (DIN: 00424996) as Independent Director of the Company for another term of 5 years effective from 15th May 2019.



Meeting was commenced at 4.30 PM and concluded at 6.45 PM



Kindly acknowledge and take the same on your record.



Pdf Link: Prag Bosimi Synthetics Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com