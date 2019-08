PRAKASH STEELAGE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2019 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and any other matter with the permission of Chair.

Pdf Link: Prakash Steelage Ltd. - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of The Board Meeting Under Regulation 29, 33 And 47 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com