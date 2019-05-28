Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that at the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company held today, May 28, 2019, and the following decisions were taken:



1. Election of the Chairman of the Board of Directors.

2. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, were approved.

3. The Board took note of the Auditors Report dated 28th May, 2019, as given by the Statutory Auditors.

4. Further, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Auditors Report for the Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2019, issued by the Statutory Auditors, M/s A. Anand & Co., Chartered Accountants, along with unmodified Opinion on the Audited Financial Results.

5. Board unanimously decided to sell the companys Property situated at Budhanpur, Distt. Amroha and severally authorized Mr. Vijay Kumar Gupta, Mr. Ashish Gupta, Mr. Adeep Gupta, Mr. Kapil Gupta all such acts as may be necessary in this regards.



Pdf Link: Prakash Woollen & Synthetic Mills Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com