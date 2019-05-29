Prashant India Ltd. - REVISED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES AS PER IND AS FORMAT

WITH REFERENCE TO YOUR E-MAIL DATED 28TH MAY 2019 , PLEASE FIND ATTACHED RECTIFIED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES AS PER IND -AS FORMAT FOR FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2019.

Pdf Link: Prashant India Ltd. - REVISED STATEMENT OF ASSETS AND LIABILITIES AS PER IND AS FORMAT

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
Prashant India Ltd

