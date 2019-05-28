Prataap Snacks Ltd - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we write to inform you that the Company will be attending B&K Securitiess Trinity Conference on 29th May, 2019 in Mumbai.

At the meetings in the aforesaid Conference, the Company will be represented by Mr. Sumit Sharma, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The schedules of the above meetings are subject to change due to exigencies on part of the Investors or the Company.

Published on May 28, 2019
