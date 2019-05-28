Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find attached herewith Postal Ballot Notice and Postal Ballot Form sent to the members of the Company seeking their approval/consent by means of postal ballot/voting through electronic means (e-voting) on the resolutions set out in the Postal Ballot Notice.

Pdf Link: Prataap Snacks Ltd - Postal Ballot Notice And Postal Ballot Form

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com