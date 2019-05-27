In terms of the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("SEBI LODR Regulations"), this is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. 27th May, 2019 has ,inter alia, considered and approved the following:-

1. The Audited Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 and Audited Financial Results for year ended 31st March, 2019.

2. Auditors Report (Standalone) on the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2019 received from M/s P.G. Bhagwat, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company.

3. A declaration in respect of unmodified opinion by the Statutory Auditors for Standalone Financials year ended 31st March,2019.

4. Auditors Report (Consolidated) on the Audited Financial Results for the financial year ended 31st March, 2019 received from M/s P.G. Bhagwat, Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company.

5. Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) submitted along -with Consolidated Annual Audited Financial Results for 31st March, 2019.

6. A Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at 31st March, 2019



Pdf Link: Precision Camshafts Ltd - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com