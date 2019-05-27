This is with reference to the SEBI Circular No.SEBI/HO/DDHS/CIR/P/2018/144 dated 26th November, 2018, in respect of Fund Raising

by issuance of Debt Securities by Large Entities, we hereby confirm that Precision Containeurs Ltd. is not identified as a Large Corporate, (LC) as per

framework provided in the aforesaid Circular and hence the Circular is not applicable to the Company.



Pdf Link: Precision Containeurs Ltd. - Non-Fulfillment Of Criteria For Large Corporate.

