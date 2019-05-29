Precision Containeurs Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

1) Board approved AFR for 31/3/2019.

2) approved Statutory Auditors, M/s. NPV & Associates Report .3)Appt Mr. Shivram T. Singh .

4) accepted Resignation Mr. Babulal Bansilal Jain.

5)Approved Appoint.Mr.Jayesh Palsanekar (CFO) wef 1.4. 2019. 6)Appointed Jahnavi H. Gandhi,CS wef 2.5.2019.

7)Board Redesignated Appoint.Mr. Jayesh V.Valia,MD wef

01-04-2019. 8)Board approved RPT entered by Company with Group Companies. 9)Board took Disclosure of Interest given Directors u/s.164 & 184. 10)Board discussed SAT Order dtd 15-05-2019, Order reducing penalty Rs.30.00 lacs. passed by Adjudicating Officer - SEBI. 11) Board took Code of Fair Disclosures and Conduct as SEBI Amendment wef 1.04.2019 12) Board approved various Policies as per letter

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com