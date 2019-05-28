Premco Global Ltd. - Board recommends Dividend

Premco Global Ltd has informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on May 28, 2019, inter alia, has recommended Dividend of Rs. 2/- per share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2019 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

