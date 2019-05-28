Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 28th May, 2019 has inter-alia, considered, adopted & approved following items of business:



1. 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2019. A copy of Audited Financial Results along with Auditors report thereon. (Copy enclosed);

2. 2. Board has recommended Dividend of Rs. 2/- per share of Rs.10 each for the financial year ended 31st March 2019 subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.

3. 3. Appointed Ms. Snehal S. Tondwalkar as Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer of the Company.

4. 4. Appointed Shri. Lalit D. Advani as Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) w.e.f. 28.05.2019, subject to approval of Members in the ensuring Annual General Meeting.



Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33(3) (d) of SEBI (Listing obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby declare that the Statutory Auditors of the Company, Sanjay Raja Jain & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration Number: 120132W) have issued an Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion in respect of Annual Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter and financial year ended 3lst March, 2019.



The meeting of the Board commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 7.30 p.m.



We kindly request you to take the above on your records and acknowledge the receipt of the same.



Pdf Link: Premco Global Ltd. - Outcome of Board Meeting

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com