Premier Capital Services Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

ln terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and in continuation to our letter dated August 1, 2019 with regard to Notice of Board Meeting scheduled to be held on Monday August 12, 2019 please find enclosed newspaper clipping of the advertisement published in Active Times in English Newspaper and in Mumbai Lakshadeep in Marathi Newspaper.

Published on August 03, 2019
Premier Capital Services Ltd

