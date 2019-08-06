Premier Explosives Ltd. - Updates

This is to inform you that, recently, there have been reports in the media that DRDO successfully flight-tested its state-of-the-art Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) against live aerial targets from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur and that Raksha Mantri, Shri Rajnath Singh has congratulated DRDO and Industries on achieving the significant milestone.



With reference to this news, we wish to inform you that our company, Premier Explosives Limited, has been manufacturing and supplying solid propellant for the said missile, QRSAM.



Premier Explosives Limited, who has developed the solid propellant, is the sole supplier of this product to DRDO.



This is for your kind information and record.



