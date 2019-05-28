Premier Polyfilm Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

On the recommendations of the Audit Committee, The Board of Directors of the Company in 164th Board Meeting held on 28th day of May,2019 has recommended payment of Dividend @ Rs.0.50 (Paise Fifty only) (i.e.10%) per equity shares of Rs.5/- each for the Financial year 2018-2019 subject to approval of the same by the Shareholders of the company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Published on May 28, 2019
