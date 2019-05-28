On the recommendations of the Audit Committee, The Board of Directors of the Company in 164th Board Meeting held on 28th day of May,2019 has recommended payment of Dividend @ Rs.0.50 (Paise Fifty only) (i.e.10%) per equity shares of Rs.5/- each for the Financial year 2018-2019 subject to approval of the same by the Shareholders of the company in the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

Pdf Link: Premier Polyfilm Ltd. - Corporate Action-Board approves Dividend

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com