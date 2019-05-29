Premier Synthetics Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Please find enclosed the newspaper cuttings of published Audited Financial Results of the Company published today i.e. 29th May, 2019 in the following newspapers:

1. Financial Express (English Newspaper); and
2. Financial Express (Gujarati Newspaper)

Please take note of the same.

Pdf Link: Premier Synthetics Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Source : BSE - www.bseindia.com

Published on May 29, 2019
TOPICS
Premier Synthetics Ltd

Related

This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor