Premier Synthetics Ltd. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication

Pursuant to Regulation 47 of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed copies of notices given to shareholders informing them about the meeting of Board of Directors of the Company to be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 published today in the following newspapers;



1. Financial Express (English)

2. Financial Express (Gujarati)



Please take note of the same. This is for your information and record.



